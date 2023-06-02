Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is having a free Vaccine and Pet ID Clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to Petco Love and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Elliott Coastal Living, the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will be having a FREE vaccine clinic here at the shelter on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline Vaccines will be FREE!

Micro-chips will be $15!

Each pet will receive a FREE ID Tag!

Rabies Vaccines will be $10!

** This is a drive-thru clinic. Please remain in your cars upon arrival. No appointment is necessary. Please make sure dogs are on a leash and cats are in carriers.**

