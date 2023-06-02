Submit a Tip
Horry County Animal Care Center reopens after helping with ongoing animal investigation

Paw print
Paw print(Titus Tscharntke / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center reopened on Friday after it was closed due to an animal investigation.

The shelter was closed on Thursday because all of its staff was helping the Horry County Police Department with an animal investigation.

Mikayla Moskov, a spokesperson for the county, said that while officers were conducting a non-animal-related search warrant along Highway 57 South near Wampee, they found a large number of dogs who were alive.

Moskov said the investigation is active and ongoing. She added that no warrants have been served in connection to the animal investigation.

More information is expected to be released at a later date.

The Horry County Animal Care Center is open for those who want to come by and adopt, but some shelter staff are still helping with the animal case.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

