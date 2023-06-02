Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Greenville contractor working on home accused of hiding camera in bedroom

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Greenville man was recently charged after allegedly placing a hidden camera in a house.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Greenville man was recently charged after allegedly placing a hidden camera in a house he was working on as a contractor.

According to deputies, they began investigating on May 25, 2023, after the victim found the hidden camera.

Deputies said during their investigation, they determined that 39-year-old William Conner placed the camera there while he was working on the house between May 24 and May 25. Conner’s arrest warrant showed that he reportedly put the camera in the victim’s bedroom to try and record her.

Deputies stated that Conner was taken into custody and charged with Voyeurism. He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run
South Carolina $20 lottery scratch off
‘Perfect place at the perfect time’: Winning $2M scratch-off ticket sold in Surfside Beach
Jeffrey Judge
Man accused in wife’s Tennessee death arrested in Horry County
The new facility would be located here off River Oaks and Portwest Drive on a nearly 112 acre...
Plans to build a new Grand Strand Humane Society move forward despite concerns about location
South Carolina Highway Patrol
SCHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in Georgetown County crash

Latest News

SCHP: Driver killed in Florence County crash
It’s the third year Grand Strand Pride is kicking off Pride Month at Chapin Park. Members said...
Myrtle Beach kicks off Pride Month celebration at Chapin Park
Finally, a dry weekend!
FIRST ALERT: A perfect weekend to be outside!
An investigation is underway after deputies say a teenager was shot Friday night in Georgetown...
Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown Co.
South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will join 17 other top lawyers in suing the Biden...
SC attorney general joins suit against Biden administration over immigration