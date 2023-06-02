Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, beautiful weekend forecast ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve made it to the end of the week & the forecast continues to improve for those weekend plans.

TODAY

It’s another mild morning as you step out the door or get the kids ready for that last day of school. Many schools end the year today with a mix of sun & clouds and a comfortable forecast for the kids as they get off the bus this afternoon.

A mix of sun & clouds with a few showers this afternoon.
A mix of sun & clouds with a few showers this afternoon.(WMBF)

We’ll look at a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 70s for the Grand Strand today. As you move further inland, temperatures will range from the low-mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Similar to the previous couple of days, we will hold onto the risk of a few passing showers starting during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Keep this in mind if you are planning on heading out today. It’s not a forecast that will ruin your day, but a quick passing shower still remains possible at 30%. The further inland you go today & those rain chances become lower and lower.

A few light showers will be around this afternoon & into the evening. The closer you are to the...
A few light showers will be around this afternoon & into the evening. The closer you are to the beach, the better chance for them.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend has continued to improve day after and day. Partly cloudy skies will return with less cloud cover and more sunshine. It’s a big weekend in Conway as Coastal Carolina welcomes Duke, UNC Wilmington & Rider into town for the Conway Regional to start the NCAA Tournament. Outside of a stray shower this evening, the forecast looks lovely for baseball. Highs this weekend will be in the low-mid 80s. A few isolated upper 80 degree readings can’t be ruled out for Saturday.

This weekend is big! Coastal Carolina is looking to win the regional and head to the next round...
This weekend is big! Coastal Carolina is looking to win the regional and head to the next round of the NCAA Tournament. The forecast looks great for baseball.(WMBF)

For those planning to hit the beach this weekend, soak it up! Temperatures will reach the mid-upper 70s under plenty of sunshine for the weekend. For the evenings, King Tides will be expected through the evening this weekend. Expect some coastal flooding issues in those traditional spots that struggle with King Tides yearly.

Highs will be comfortable this weekend with more sunshine around.
Highs will be comfortable this weekend with more sunshine around.(WMBF)

