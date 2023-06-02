Submit a Tip
FBI increases reward for information connected to deaths of 3 Lumberton women

Left to right: Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, Megan Oxendine (Source: Lumberton Police Department and FBI)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The FBI has upped the reward for information to try and help solve three death investigations in Lumberton.

The bodies of Christina Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine were found within a four-block radius along East 5th and East 9th streets between April 18, 2017 and June 3, 2017.

Bennett was found dead inside a home on Peachtree Street and Jones was found outside of a home on East 5th Street. Both were found on April 18, 2017.

Megan Oxendine was found dead on June 3 outside of a home on East 8th Street.

The FBI is now offering up to $75,000 for information on who is responsible for the women’s deaths. It’s a big increase from $40,000 that was being offered.

The FBI has increased the reward to $75,000 for information connected to the deaths of three Lumberton women.(Source: FBI)

“The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI continue to prioritize solving the deaths of Kristin, Rhonda, and Megan,” said Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill. “Though 6 years has passed, this is not a cold case. We continue to actively develop and follow leads. These women deserve justice, and we will not stop until they get it.”

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. People can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

