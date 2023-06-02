Deputies: Robeson County mother charged in 2-year-old daughter’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A mother is being charged in connection with her two-year-old daughter’s death, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said Friday that said 26-year-old Shaunna Locklear was arrested Thursday and charged with felony neglect/child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

In a statement, the RCSO said deputies responded on the afternoon of May 11 to a home on Will Road in Pembroke after reports of an unresponsive toddler being pulled from a pool. The child, later identified as a two-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As of Friday, Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.