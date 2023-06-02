Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Robeson County mother charged in 2-year-old daughter’s death

Shaunna Locklear
Shaunna Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A mother is being charged in connection with her two-year-old daughter’s death, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said Friday that said 26-year-old Shaunna Locklear was arrested Thursday and charged with felony neglect/child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

In a statement, the RCSO said deputies responded on the afternoon of May 11 to a home on Will Road in Pembroke after reports of an unresponsive toddler being pulled from a pool. The child, later identified as a two-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As of Friday, Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
‘I don’t think my family will ever heal from this’: Myrtle Beach family demanding answers after deadly hit-and-run
Jeffrey Judge
Man accused in wife’s Tennessee death arrested in Horry County
Bryan Snead
Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines says ‘third party’ technical issues resolved after causing delays at MYR, nationwide
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions

Latest News

CCU hosts college baseball regional playoffs
Mostly sunny, dry and mild this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Finally! A dry weekend
Tropical Depression Two strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon and is now...
Tropical Storm Arlene forms in Gulf; expected to weaken Friday night
South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will join 17 other top lawyers in suing the Biden...
SC attorney general joins suit against Biden administration over immigration