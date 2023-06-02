‘We want to see everyone out there’: Conway Regional kicks off Friday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is hosting the 2023 NCAA Conway Regional for college baseball, marking the first time Conway has hosted a regional since 2018.

Kicking off the playoffs Friday is a matchup between Duke and UNC Wilmington at 1 p.m., while Coastal and Rider face off at 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina claimed the top spot in the regional after coming out of the regular season as the Sun Belt Conference champions. In the regular season, the Chanticleers held a 39-19 record, making them the team to beat coming into the playoffs.

CCU Athletic Director Matt Hogue Vice President of Collegiate Athletics at CCU, said the team put in work all season long and are ready to compete.

“They’ve been through a tough Sun Belt Conference tournament. We earned this opportunity by being the regular season champions in the Sun Belt, so I think they’re refreshed [and] ready to go for the most important time of the year competitively,” said Hogue.

Hogue said all seats in Springs Brooks Stadium are sold out, but there are standing-room tickets still available. He said he wants everyone rooting for the men in teal.

“A lot of folks are huge baseball fans around here and Chanticleer fans. This is why you’re a Coastal fan - for events like this and these opportunities. So if you don’t come out to this one, then maybe we need to check the blood. Maybe it doesn’t run teal. We want to see everybody out here,” said Hogue.

Free parking for the Conway Regionals is available at the YY, GG, lots and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. Shuttles will also be available from certain parking lots. CCU also has a clear bag policy and encourages playoff fans to pay careful attention to the signs and volunteers.

The winners of each of Friday’s games will play each other Saturday at 6 p.m.

