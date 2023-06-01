Tropical Depression Two forms in the Gulf on first day of hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Depression Two has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It formed in the northeastern portion of the Gulf and is expected to remain offshore and short-lived.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 86.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h).

A motion to the south is expected to begin by Friday with gradually increasing forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some modest intensification is forecast, and the depression could become a tropical storm Thursday night or Friday. However, the system should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

