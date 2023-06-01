Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Top ways to tackle higher education costs

Experts recommend opening a savings account as early as possible
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average yearly cost of a public 4-year college last year was more than $10,000 for in-state tuition and fees, according to the College Board, making it essential for families and students to plan ahead. 

Robert Farrington, the founder of The College Investor, says he believes a lot of families really do want to help their children save for college and avoid student loan debt. 

“The cost of college can be scary, especially when you see it rising. But I think it’s important for families to remember that you don’t have to save 100% of the cost of college,” Farrington explained. “Anything helps. And there is a lot of ways to pay for college as well.”

The College Investor has several guides to help save and pay for college. Here are a few of their top suggestions:

Start a college savings account as early as possible: 529 plans, Uniform Gift/Transfer to Minor Accounts, and Roth IRAs are three popular accounts to open. 

Search for scholarships and grants: Here are 10 sites you can use to search for scholarships, including Scholarships.com and Bold.org.

Apply for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA): In 2021, students missed out on an estimated $3.75 billion in grants simply because they did not fill out the FAFSA form, according to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN). 

Lastly, Farrington said we don’t know what the cost of college will be like in the future, but any little bit you set aside will ultimately help.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Gina Lynn Loving
Missing North Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police say
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
A series of setbacks are what is causing so many delays and leading town officials saying they...
Community frustrated after delays continue, no date set for Surfside Beach Pier grand opening
The city of North Myrtle Beach announced that a new parking lot is open on 6th Avenue South and...
North Myrtle Beach opens to new public parking lot for beachgoers

Latest News

Man accused in wife’s Tennessee death arrested in Horry County
‘It was challenging’: Grand Strand teacher appears on 'I Survived Bear Grylls’
Gary Gilmore, Coastal Carolina's head baseball coach, made a statement on Thursday explaining...
CCU’S Gilmore on decision to retire: ‘Blessed to have spent a career at Coastal Carolina’
Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in...
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it