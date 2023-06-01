‘This really is a dream come true for us’: Grand Strand Humane Society may have found a new home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- After nearly two years of searching, the Grand Strand Humane Society may finally have found a new permanent home.

However the location along River Oaks Drive doesn’t have everyone’s approval just yet, several residents who live near the proposed site are worried the project doesn’t fit with the rest of the residential communities.

“They should be in the middle of the city where they are or someplace where they’re not going to bother anyone else,” said Patricia Ladin.

Patricia Ladin was one of several residents who sat in on Thursday’s Planning Commission Workshop.

She says the just learned of the plans several days ago and supports everything the Humane Society stands for but doesn’t want it next to her neighborhood.

“This shouldn’t be in the middle of a neighborhood there’s nothing around us but houses,” said Ladin.

The property is nearly 110 acres, however, the new facility would only use a portion of the property, keeping it away from the road and hidden from the sight of neighboring communities.

Grand Strand Humane Society President, Jessica Wnuk says a lot of planning has gone into what is estimated to be a six million project.

“We want to be good neighbors and we’re doing our best to make sure no one can hear us or see us from the road,” said Wnuk.

Since 2021 the Grand Strand Humane Society has been looking for a permanent home after dealing with overcrowding and a pest infestation at their Myrtle Beach location.

Wnuk believes they will be able to accommodate any concerns residents have and get the approval needed from the planning commission and Horry County Council.

“This really is a dream come true for us,” said Wnuk.

There will be a chance for people to speak in front of the Horry County Planning Commission in favor or against the project next Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Horry County Government building.

The Grand Strand Humane Society is also holding a fundraiser for their new $6 million facility and currently has about $2 million raised.

The plans will still need to go before Horry County Council for the final approval which is expected to be on the agenda later this year.

