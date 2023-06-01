Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Theatre of the Republic presents: ‘Hair: The Musical’

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The product of hippie counter-culture and the sexual revolution of the 1960s.

Berger is the leader of a politically active “tribe” of long-haired hippies who include Claude, Berger, Jeannie, Shelia, and Woof.

But their love-filled way of life is thrown into disarray when Claude is drafted.

Parental Advisory: Contains Explicit Content, Drug References, Sexual References, and Violence,18 and up.

