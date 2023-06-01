Spirit Airlines technical issues causing delays at MYR, nationwide

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CNN/WMBF) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Myrtle Beach International Airport’s flight tracker shows there are over 20 Spirit Airlines flights that have been delayed. Across the country, over 330 Spirit flights have been delayed.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

