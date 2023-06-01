Submit a Tip
Spirit Airlines technical issues causing delays at MYR, nationwide

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CNN/WMBF) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

MORE INFORMATION | MYR Flight Tracker

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Myrtle Beach International Airport’s flight tracker shows there are over 20 Spirit Airlines flights that have been delayed. Across the country, over 330 Spirit flights have been delayed.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

