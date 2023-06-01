Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was recently arrested after allegedly soliciting people they thought were minors for sex, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that 52-year-old Bryan Senad was arrested on May 26. He’s charged with one count of criminal sexual solution of a minor out of Berkeley County.

State officials said the arrest came after an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Goose Creek Police Department and Mount Pleasant Department were among the agencies involved in the investigation and arrest.

Public court records show Snead posted a $30,000 bond on May 28.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

