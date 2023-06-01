Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was recently arrested after allegedly soliciting people they thought were minors for sex, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that 52-year-old Bryan Senad was arrested on May 26. He’s charged with one count of criminal sexual solution of a minor out of Berkeley County.

State officials said the arrest came after an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Goose Creek Police Department and Mount Pleasant Department were among the agencies involved in the investigation and arrest.

Public court records show Snead posted a $30,000 bond on May 28.

