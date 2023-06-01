Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Animal Care Center closes shelter to help with animal investigation

Horry County Animal Care Center logo
Horry County Animal Care Center logo(Source: HCACC logo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center is closed on Thursday due to an animal investigation.

The shelter said all staff are currently working on a Horry County Police Department animal investigation.

We have reached out to the police department to learn more about the investigation. We are waiting to hear back.

While the Horry County Animal Care Center is closed it will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders or stray intakes.

Staff will continue to care for animals while it is closed.

Rescues may continue on a case-to-case basis and rescue partners should reach out to the Rescue Coordinator at rescue@horrycountysc.gov.

It’s not clear when the Horry County Animal Care Center will reopen.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Gina Lynn Loving
Missing North Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police say
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
A series of setbacks are what is causing so many delays and leading town officials saying they...
Community frustrated after delays continue, no date set for Surfside Beach Pier grand opening
Danielle Marie Ventura-Demoy
Missing Okla. woman found safe after car discovered in Florence County

Latest News

‘It was challenging’: Grand Strand teacher appears on 'I Survived Bear Grylls’
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines technical issues causing delays at MYR, nationwide
Bryan Snead
Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor
Hurricane season begins today and now is the time to prepare.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane season begins today, Colorado State updates hurricane outlook