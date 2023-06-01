Horry County Animal Care Center closes shelter to help with animal investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center is closed on Thursday due to an animal investigation.

The shelter said all staff are currently working on a Horry County Police Department animal investigation.

We have reached out to the police department to learn more about the investigation. We are waiting to hear back.

While the Horry County Animal Care Center is closed it will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders or stray intakes.

Staff will continue to care for animals while it is closed.

Rescues may continue on a case-to-case basis and rescue partners should reach out to the Rescue Coordinator at rescue@horrycountysc.gov.

It’s not clear when the Horry County Animal Care Center will reopen.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

