Georgetown police: Pair charged with storage unit burglaries

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Two suspected South Strand storage burglars are in custody after Georgetown police found them leaving the scene of a crime.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Georgetown police officers responded to a burglary in progress at Apple Cool Storage on South Fraser Street where six storage units had been broken into.

The responding officers saw Jamie Michael Rourk, 30, of Bonner, and Kristi Gladstone, 32, attempting to leave the scene in a gray Dodge pick-up truck.

Rourk is charged with six counts of burglary and one count of possession of burglary tools. Gladstone is charged with six counts of burglary. Both suspects were taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

