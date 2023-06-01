FIRST ALERT: More clouds, mild temperatures & isolated showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild temperatures remain in place for the weekend with only a few chances of isolated showers. If you have weekend plans, don’t cancel them!

TODAY

A mix of sun & clouds will continue today, especially early. Compared to yesterday, it seems to be completely opposite today. Clouds will filter in throughout the day and at times could turn mostly cloudy. Even with the clouds around, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on the beaches and lower 80s inland.

Not a bad forecast for today, but those clouds remain persistent. Mostly cloudy skies for a good chunk of the day. (WMBF)

As we head into the afternoon hours, we will hold onto an isolated shower chance, mainly at 20%.

TOMORROW

There will be more clouds around tomorrow morning as we begin Friday. At times through Friday morning, it may seem even gloomy. However, as we go throughout the day, breaks in the clouds are expected.

The clouds linger through Friday with another round of showers at 20%. It's not enough to cancel plans. (WMBF)

Sunshine will begin to peak through the clouds by the middle of the day Friday and allow temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another round of showers will be possible in the afternoon but there’s no real sign to show an increase in the rain chances. For now, we will keep those showers light and isolated at 20% for Friday afternoon and into the evening hours.

THIS WEEKEND

That low pressure still has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days. Thankfully, the trends continue to keep this system to our south and the threat for the rain to remain well offshore. As we head into the weekend, our forecast looks good & let’s hope we can keep it that way!

The low pressure continues to hint at a far enough track south that shouldn't bring too much rain to our forecast. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the upper 70s on the beaches with the low-mid 80s inland. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday and as of right now, we’ve taken the rain out of the forecast! There will be some clouds around for the afternoon on Saturday but the threat for any showers looks to remain out over the Atlantic. By Sunday, that 20% chance of a stray shower will return, but it won’t put a damper on the forecast. Temperatures will stay mild and partly cloudy skies will still be expected for the second half of the weekend.

More sunshine on Saturday with a dry forecast for the first half of the weekend. (WMBF)

