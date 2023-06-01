FIRST ALERT: Hurricane season begins today, now is the time to prepare

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With hurricane season beginning today, homeowners, renters and business owners are encouraged to be prepared.

Ian, Hugo, Matthew and Florence are just a few names of hurricanes that ravaged the Carolinas in previous years. With each storm, survivors learned firsthand about the dangers of flooding, heavy rainfall and storm surge.

Out of the last ten years, we had at least one named storm bring impacts nine years. It's a good reminder that we often see at least one system. (WMBF)

When looking at the past ten years, we’ve had AT LEAST one named storm impact the Grand Strand nine out of the past 10 years. It’s just one of the many reasons we tell you to prepare now.

The latest outlook from Colorado State is calling for a slightly below/near normal hurricane season. (WMBF)

The latest outlook from both NOAA and Colorado State calls for a slightly below or near normal season in terms of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.

It’s important to note that this is just an outlook. As we go throughout the hurricane season, forecasters at Colorado State and NOAA will make changes as needed. For us, it’s critical to be prepared as it only takes one hurricane to cause issues.

Here's a look at the list of names you might hear this hurricane season. (WMBF)

Our WMBF First Alert Weather team wants the community to be as prepared as possible before, during and after the storm hits.

Here are ways you can take action now:

Stay informed. Purchase a weather radio.

Plan to evacuate. Know your community’s evacuation plan, evacuation routes and how to receive alerts.

Build an emergency kit. Keep it ready at home, at work and in the car.

Buy flood insurance. Most home insurance policies do not cover flooding. National Flood Insurance Program policies take 30 days from the date of purchase to go into effect. Visit FloodSmart.gov to learn more about protecting your home.

Protect your documents. Keep computers and important documents in a waterproof container and create digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels.





