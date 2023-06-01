Final preparations underway for Lake City’s four-day Juneteenth celebration

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Final preparations are underway for the four-day Lake City Juneteenth Festival.

“This year we decided to spotlight some of the civic groups we have here, and African Americans that made their way and pioneered their way through Lake City,” said Assistant City Manager Joseph Cooper, who is also the chief of police.

The festivities kick off with a “meet and greet” on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at The Bean Market.

“The meet and greet involves a meeting with city council, elected officials and speaking with local resources here so folks get an idea of what we have to offer here in Lake City,” Cooper said.

On Friday, June 16, there is a scheduled “Games On The Green,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. which is free of cost. There is also a “Friday Day Party” also from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $10.

Also on Friday, June 16, there is the big “Friday Night Gala” which will feature music legend Evelyn “Champagne” King.

“Evelyn “Champagne” King is going to perform live and we’re also going to have saxophonist Dante Lewis who will be opening for Ms. King,” Cooper said.

Cooper said councilmembers will also present certificates to residents based on achievements in the city.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, a live parade will hit Church Street.

“Our Juneteenth parade will be a first-of-its-kind parade for Lake City. We’re going to start at Lake Park traveling down Church Street. Then it will pass by the Village Green, going down to the R.O.B,” Cooper said.

The four-day festival will wrap up with a “Sunday Gather On The Green” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Gather On The Green is symbolic of individuals who’ve been traveling throughout Lake City, who want to find some ground to themselves. It’s a religious moment in time just to reflect on things that have been happening,” said Cooper.

City offices will be closed Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

