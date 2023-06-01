Submit a Tip
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a woman and her husband were involved in a deadly tractor accident in Inman on Wednesday.

According to the coroner, 84-year-old Judith Ann Ruff of Mills Spring, NC and her husband were farming and maintaining property off Holly Springs Church Road when she became trapped by a tractor while trying to fix a mechanical issue.

The coroner said Ruff was trapped against an object and was sadly killed. Her husband was also wounded after he was run over by the tractor.

“Please keep the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ruff in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief.” said the coroner’s office.

MORE NEWS: Police responding after suspect barricaded himself near Anderson nursing home

