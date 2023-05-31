Submit a Tip
Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child

The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
By Noah Harrison and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - The wife of a 20-year-old man in Virginia who drowned over the weekend said she is expecting his second child in July.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Dakota Fulk’s funeral expenses after he drowned Saturday evening at Stoney Creek Resort.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to Stoney Creek Resort near Greenville for reports of a drowning. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered the man was underwater and were unable to find him before midnight.

Authorities recovered the man’s body from the lake and identified him as Fulk.

Fulk reportedly became distressed while attempting to swim across the lake and went under water, according to officials.

According to Felicia Kile, a family friend, the money from the fundraiser will pay for Fulk’s funeral with any remaining funds going to Fulk’s wife of nearly six months. Along with the expected child, Fulk was the father of a 3-year-old son.

Fulk’s mother, Frannie Fulk, told WHSV the support is appreciated while the family grieves their loss.

“You don’t plan for someone this young; they don’t have arrangements made,” she said. “We’re not supposed to be burying 20-year-olds that are expecting their second child.”

Frannie Fulk described her son as an avid hunter and fisher. She said he also played baseball and was a great son, father, husband, sibling and friend.

“He was the sweetest, gentlest soul I know,” she said. “He’s a mama’s boy, so I can say that. His boys were his reason for living. He would do anything for anybody. He would get a phone call from one of his buddies, and he’d be right there to help him.”

Frannie Fulk thanked those who have already shown support whether through giving, thoughts, or prayers.

Donations to the family can be made through the GoFundMe set up for Dakota Fulk.

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $12,000 of its $65,000 goal.

