Timmonsville man faces 2 attempted murder charges after Friday shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after multiple people were shot at in Timmonsville on Friday.

Nelson G. Jeffrey, 28, of Timmonsville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

According to the warrant, on Friday, Jeffrey fired a gun at several victims after an argument in the 400 block of Orange Street. Jeffrey had a previous “domestic relationship” with one of the victims, the warrant shows. One victim was struck in the chest and taken to the hospital.

Jeffrey was identified by multiple witnesses.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden more charges are possible.

Jeffrey is awaiting a bond hearing at the Florence County Detention Center.

