‘She’ll keep you laughing all day’: 16-year-old Eunique looks to find family through love

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There are nearly 4,000 children in foster care in South Carolina and each one is looking for a family who will open their hearts and homes to them.

Eunique, 16, is one of them. She loves being outdoors, especially at beaches and water parks. She also loves school and animals. She plans to go to veterinary school and wants to be a veterinarian or own an animal shelter in the future.

Grace Timmons, a human services specialist with the South Carolina Division of Social Services, has known Eunique for about two years.

“Eunique is a very compassionate and intelligent young lady,” Timmons said.

She added that Eunique can be a little shy at first, but once she opens up, she’s quite the comedian.

16-year-old Eunique looks to find a family through love (Source: SCDSS/SC Heart Gallery)

“She’s one of the funniest kids I’ve ever met. She will keep you laughing all day. She’s always asking me a million questions, whether I like it or not. So curious about the world and her surroundings, and about her own life, about her goals, very goal-oriented,” Timmons said.

Timmons said she would love to see Eunique in a home with a family who loves her and appreciates her for who she is.

“If that’s with an adoptive family, or if that’s in a really great foster home, that will help her to develop her independent skills, help her become a productive adult, whatever makes her happy,” she said.

Visit the SCDSS website to inquire about Eunique or learn more about adopting or fostering.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.