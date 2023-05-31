Search underway after missing Okla. woman’s vehicle found empty in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are searching for a woman whose family says she has been missing since May 24.

According to the family, Danielle Marie Ventura-Demoya, 42, from Muskogee, Okla., last communicated with her family last Wednesday.

Deputies found her unoccupied 2017 green Honda Pilot early Wednesday morning on North Irby Street in Florence.

According to her family, Ventura-Demoya has no known contacts in the Florence County area, FCSO said.

Ventura-Demoya is about 5′ 7″ and roughly 140 pounds, according to deputies. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121.

