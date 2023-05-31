Submit a Tip
SCHP releases vehicle description of wanted SUV in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol release this picture of a suspect vehicle in a deadly...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol release this picture of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run.(Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has now released more information about a deadly hit-and-run on Kings Highway Saturday night.

Troopers released a photo and description of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Troopers searching for vehicle involved in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run

SCHP said they are searching for a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage and possible hood damage.

The SCHP is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department, anyone with information is asked to call *HP.

