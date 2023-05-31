SCHP releases vehicle description of wanted SUV in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has now released more information about a deadly hit-and-run on Kings Highway Saturday night.

Troopers released a photo and description of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Troopers searching for vehicle involved in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run

SCHP said they are searching for a dark-colored SUV with front-end damage and possible hood damage.

The SCHP is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department, anyone with information is asked to call *HP.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.