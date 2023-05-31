‘Quantum Leap’ actress, father receive Quilts of Valor quilts during ceremony in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Rain and cancellations didn’t stop one TV actress from making her way to Myrtle Beach over the Memorial Day weekend.

Caitlin Bassett, who stars on the NBC series “Quantum Leap,” was supposed to be the Military Appreciation Days Parade grand marshal but the parade was canceled due to Saturday’s heavy rain and winds.

But Caitlin Bassett still came to Myrtle Beach and attended Saturday’s Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall even with her father, Steve Bassett.

The father-daughter due are both veterans. Each of them received quilts from Quilts of Valor during the ceremony at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.

“Quilts of Valor members stated that they’ve presented father and son duos with quilts before, but it’s not often they get to present a father and daughter duo with their own quilts,” the city of Myrtle Beach posted.

Caitlin Bassett served in the U.S. Army and had two combat deployments to Afghanistan and one in Quatar. She was honorably discharged in 2015.

Steve Bassett is a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War.

Steve Bassett lives in the Myrtle Beach area, while Caitlin Bassett considers the Grand Strand her second home.

