North Myrtle Beach opens to new public parking lot for beachgoers

The city of North Myrtle Beach announced that a new parking lot is open on 6th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard.
The city of North Myrtle Beach announced that a new parking lot is open on 6th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard.(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Beachgoers will have another place to park in North Myrtle Beach.

The city’s Public Works Department helped create a parking lot at 6th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard.

It adds 30 new parking spots in the Ocean Drive District.

According to the North Myrtle Beach parking map, it will cost people $3/hour to park in the lot.

CLICK HERE to see parking areas and the rates in North Myrtle Beach.

