Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to make an initial appearance in Charleston on 22 federal charges.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh entered a plea Wednesday afternoon during an initial appearance in Charleston on 22 federal charges.

Murdaugh entered a plea of not guilty on the charges, which include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, one count of bank fraud, a total of five counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 14 counts of money laundering.

A federal grand jury indicted him on those charges last week.

The indictment alleges that Murdaugh, who was a personal injury attorney at a law firm in Hampton engaged in three different schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, who represent Murdaugh, released a joint statement Wednesday morning shortly after news of the new indictment was released:

Alex has been cooperating with the United States Attorneys’ Office and federal agencies in their investigation of a broad range of activities. We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial.

He is currently serving prison time for the June 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

