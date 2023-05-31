Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say

Officials said Calla Weddington is charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mother in Hawaii has been charged after police said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter multiple times.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Calla Weddington violated a child custody order when she pulled her daughter out of school last Wednesday and drove her to a home in Pahoa.

Once at the home, Weddington stabbed the child multiple times in the hand and chest, Hawaii Island Police said.

Authorities also said the woman is accused of lunging at a responding officer with a knife.

Police took Weddington into custody, and she has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental fitness exam.

The 9-year-old has been released from the hospital and is back with her father.

Police said Weddington has been charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Gina Lynn Loving
Missing North Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police say
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
Collins Bates
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant
Northbound 17 Bypass reopens after crash, fire
Northbound 17 Bypass reopens after crash, fire

Latest News

Lottery for SC alligator hunting permits opens this week
‘Extremely scary’: Grand Strand woman recounts frightening moments on cruise ship during storm
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
Biden approves a new $300M military aid package for Ukraine
House vote next hurdle for debt limit plan