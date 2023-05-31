McMaster directs deployment of S.C. National Guard troops to Southern Border

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina National Guard troops will be heading to the Texas border.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he has directed the deployment of the troops to secure the U.S. Southern Border amid the ongoing national security crisis following the end of Title 42.

Title 42 is the name of an emergency health authority that allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. officials turned away migrants more than 2.8 million times since it began in March 2020. Title 42 was lifted in early May.

At the request of @GregAbbott_TX, I have directed the deployment of @SCNationalGuard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border. pic.twitter.com/v7QWEpUhkK — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 31, 2023

“At the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border,” McMaster said. “The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison.”

Abbott requested assistance during a border security briefing on May 22 in Austin, Texas. McMaster and eight other governors were at the briefing.

The mission is in the planning phase and exact details, including the number of troops, will be finalized in the coming weeks. The goal is to have the S.C. National Guard troops deployed by July 1.

