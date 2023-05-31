Lake City police address plans to reduce influx in crime ahead of Juneteenth celebration

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department is in the middle of a lengthy investigation, which has led to dozens of arrests. Police Chief Joseph Cooper says it’s part of his plan to make the city more safe.

“We have been going out and actually talking to the community like we are supposed to and actually soliciting anything of substance that we can based on the incidents that have happened,” said Cooper.

Lake City Police Detectives have arrested seven individuals in relation to shootings incidents that span several months. The ongoing investigation has resulted in a number of firearms being recovered. There have been over one hundred arrest warrants served in the investigation so far.

“We have collected evidence dealing with guns that have been discharged or discarded while someone is running,” said Cooper.

The department said there have been nearly 60 attempted murder charges filed.

One Lake City resident who did not want to be identified told WMBF News her home was struck by gunfire Monday night.

“I had to get down, me and my baby had to get on the floor and once I went downstairs I had bullet holes in my window,” said the woman.

Thankfully she and her two-year-old son were not hurt. She added she did not feel her home was the intended target.

Some of the teens arrested have no criminal record, which is why Cooper wants to continue with programs and implement new ones aimed at youth crime prevention.

“It’s kind of hard because most of the individuals who are engaging in criminal activity are young. We have no comparison to what they’re doing because we have nothing to gauge it on,” said Cooper.

One of the ways the department and city officials want to steer teens away from gun and criminal activity is through the police explorer program, which will launch in June.

The city is also preparing for the Juneteenth Celebrations this year, which is scheduled for June 15 through June 18.

“It’s our second annual Lake City Juneteenth Celebration and we have so much planned each day,” said Cooper.

On the first day of the event, there will be a meet and greet at the Bean Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Complete information on the four-day event can be found here.

