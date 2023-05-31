Florence police searching for person of interest in barbershop arson investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Florence are searching for a person wanted for questioning in an arson case from early Wednesday morning.

Florence fire crews and police were called to Q Cuts on Evans Street around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters used handlines and a blitz fire to protect the building next door.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Florence barbershop damaged in early morning fire

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is being investigated by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

