Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence police searching for person of interest in barbershop arson investigation

Florence Arson investigation
Florence Arson investigation(Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Florence are searching for a person wanted for questioning in an arson case from early Wednesday morning.

Florence fire crews and police were called to Q Cuts on Evans Street around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters used handlines and a blitz fire to protect the building next door.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Florence barbershop damaged in early morning fire

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is being investigated by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Gina Lynn Loving
Missing North Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police say
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
Collins Bates
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant
Northbound 17 Bypass reopens after crash, fire
Northbound 17 Bypass reopens after crash, fire

Latest News

SCHP releases vehicle description of wanted SUV in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run
Alex Murdaugh, who is serving prison time for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and...
Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance
Nelson G. Jeffrey
Timmonsville man faces 2 attempted murder charges after Friday shooting
LANDON EDWARD BUMGARNER
Suspect in custody after domestic disturbance shooting in Timmonsville