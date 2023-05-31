Florence barbershop damaged in early morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence barbershop was damaged in an early-morning fire Wednesday, the Fire Marshal said.

According to the report, Florence fire crews and police were called to Q Cuts on Evans Street around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters used handlines and a blitz fire to protect the building next door.

It took an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is being investigated by police.

Three engine companies, a ladder company and a Command Officer from the City of Florence Fire Department, the Florence Police Department and Florence County EMS responded to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.