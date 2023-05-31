FIRST ALERT: Clouds linger around, drier stretch of weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our comfortable stretch of weather continues with more clouds lingering through the Carolinas.

TODAY

As you step out the door this morning, you’ll notice a few more clouds this morning. A good chunk of the area will deal with mostly cloudy skies through the first half of the day. As we approach lunchtime and into the afternoon, expect to see peeks of sunshine in between those clouds.

Clouds early today before some sunshine tries to mix back in this afternoon. (WMBF)

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s again today with a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon. Once again, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out but remains slim at 20%.

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will remain mild through the end of the week. Highs will range from the upper 70s on the beaches to the lower 80s for the inland areas. More clouds linger through the area on Thursday with rain chances remaining slim.

The pesky clouds will linger through the end of the work week with daily shower chances. Thankfully, rain chances remain light. (WMBF)

There should be a few more showers & storms around by Friday afternoon. Still, there’s no data that suggest a washout or any reason to be concerned with Friday’s plans being canceled. Carry on!

THIS WEEKEND

A developing low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will work through Florida and exit into the Atlantic by the weekend. This low will slide to our south, but bring clouds &

a few scattered showers to the weekend forecast. Thankfully, the forecast path of the low remains well enough south and east that our rain chances remain low. While we’re still a few days away, there’s still plenty of time for that forecast track to shift. Any subtle shift to the north or west would increase rain chances for the weekend. For now, it’s looking okay!

A few showers will be around for the weekend as that low pressure system slides to our south. (WMBF)

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Saturday with a 30% chance of rain. By Sunday, we’re cooler with an isolated shower chance at 20%. Pleasant weather looks to continue to start the weekend. Saturday will be a more mild day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will be on the cooler side in the mid 70s.

All eyes are on a developing low to our south for the weekend. If it stays far enough south, we should have a lovely weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.