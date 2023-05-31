ESPN, Sun Belt, CCU announce five game times for 2023 football season

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – More details have been released about Coastal Carolina’s upcoming football season, including its big season opener.

ESPN, the Sun Belt Conference and the CCU Athletics Department announced the game times and networks for the five games in the 2023 season.

The Chanticleers will have its first game at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium where they will take on UCLA. Kickoff time is set at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 and will air on ESPN.

CCU’s home opener against Jacksonville State will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Then CCU will host Duquesne with kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Both games will air on ESPN+.

The game times were also announced for two conference games that will take place in the middle of the week.

Coastal Carolina will host Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 on ESPN. Then the Chants will head to the mountains to take on App State at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and it will air on ESPN2.

Below is the 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 – at UCLA at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 9 – Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sept. 16 – Duquesne at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Sept. 21 – Georgia State * (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 30 – at Georgia Southern *

Oct. 10 – at App State * (Tuesday) at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Oct. 21 – at Arkansas State *

Oct. 28 – vs. Marshall *

Nov. 4 – at Old Dominion *

Nov. 11 – vs. Texas State *

Nov. 18 – at Army

Nov. 25 – vs. James Madison *

For information on 2023 Coastal football season tickets, contact the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499.

