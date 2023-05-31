Crews block lanes on Highway 22 due to overturned car; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A single-car crash has blocked lanes on Highway 22.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just after 12 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 22, between Highways 31 and 90.

Crews said a car had flipped over.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of the person’s injuries has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the wreck.

