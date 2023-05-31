Submit a Tip
Community frustrated after delays continue, no date set for Surfside Beach Pier grand opening

By Ale Espinosa
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach will have to wait a little longer before the new pier will open to the public.

A series of setbacks is what is causing so many delays and leading town officials to say they don’t know when the pier will be open for the community and visitors.

Town officials told WMBF News the substantial completion date for the pier was expected to be June 15 or June 16 of this year.

That comes after several delays including Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer announcing the pier construction was delayed due to critical issues last month.

The Surfside Beach Pier Committee said they’re wanting to add different businesses on the pier.

Of those include a few restaurants, but the one they were working with opted out just recently.

Surfside Beach Town Council also just recently delayed the first reading of their budget, but we’re told that has no effect on the pier.

“It’s taken up a lot of the focus. Obviously, because it still hasn’t been completed. It really doesn’t impact us too much though. We’re just trying to bring our ideas forward. Obviously, we want to get a hearing for them,” Surfside Beach Pier Committee, Chairman, Robert Krouse said.

