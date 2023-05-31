City of North Myrtle Beach opens new path for runners, bicyclists, runners

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in North Myrtle Beach have a new path to help them get out into the fresh air.

The city recently opened a new shared-use path along Little River Neck Road.

Bicyclists, runners, walkers and wheelchair users are encouraged to use the new path.

The newest part of the shared-use path is along Little River neck Road from Hill Street to Harrelson Avenue.

The city said motorized vehicles, such as golf carts, are not allowed to use the shared-use paths under South Carolina state law. Anyone found driving a motorized vehicle on the shared-use path could face a fine.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.