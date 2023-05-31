Submit a Tip
City of North Myrtle Beach opens new path for runners, bicyclists, runners

Crew is working on new shared use path in North Myrtle Beach.
Crew is working on new shared use path in North Myrtle Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in North Myrtle Beach have a new path to help them get out into the fresh air.

The city recently opened a new shared-use path along Little River Neck Road.

Bicyclists, runners, walkers and wheelchair users are encouraged to use the new path.

The newest part of the shared-use path is along Little River neck Road from Hill Street to Harrelson Avenue.

The city said motorized vehicles, such as golf carts, are not allowed to use the shared-use paths under South Carolina state law. Anyone found driving a motorized vehicle on the shared-use path could face a fine.

