City of North Myrtle Beach opens new path for runners, bicyclists, runners
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in North Myrtle Beach have a new path to help them get out into the fresh air.
The city recently opened a new shared-use path along Little River Neck Road.
Bicyclists, runners, walkers and wheelchair users are encouraged to use the new path.
The newest part of the shared-use path is along Little River neck Road from Hill Street to Harrelson Avenue.
The city said motorized vehicles, such as golf carts, are not allowed to use the shared-use paths under South Carolina state law. Anyone found driving a motorized vehicle on the shared-use path could face a fine.
