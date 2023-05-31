Submit a Tip
Cheerwine launches Uniquely Southern Summer Contest with unforgettable experiences up for grabs

Prizes range from a stay at Brown Mountain Beach Resort to an exclusive meet-and-greet with The Dryes to free BBQ across the Carolinas
Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The uniquely southern soda is giving Carolinians the chance to win exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences now through July during Cheerwine’s Uniquely Southern Summer Contest.

The grand prize, a three-day, two-night stay at the historic Brown Mountain Beach Resort, located in the breathtaking Wilson Creek Gorge of Lenoir, North Carolina, promises an unforgettable getaway where history and natural beauty intertwine. The stay will include a Cheerwine-themed riverfront yurt and plenty of swag from the South’s favorite soda. The winner will also enjoy paddleboard and kayak excursions along Wilson Creek and more.

But that’s not all! Additional prizes include:

  • VIP ticket package and backstage meet-and-greet with The Dryes, the Nashville-based country duo from season 22 of ‘The Voice.’ Prepare to be swept away by their talent and see why their hit “War” has amassed over 7 million global streams.
  • The Carolina ‘Que Collection, an ultimate culinary adventure featuring gift cards to over a dozen barbecue restaurants across North and South Carolina. Savor the mouthwatering flavors and unique regional styles that make Carolina barbecue legendary, and see why Cheerwine and BBQ are known as the “Southern Handshake.”
  • Southern sports ticket package, an all-inclusive experience with tickets to Charlotte’s NBA franchise, Raleigh’s NHL team and Atlanta’s MLB ballclub. Witness the excitement and passion that southern sports fans bring to the game.
  • So much more!

“Cheerwine’s thrilled to announce the Uniquely Southern Summer Contest, offering Carolinians the chance to win unforgettable experiences embodying the spirit of the South,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “With over $10,000 in prizes up for grabs, we’re excited to bring cheer and create lasting memories for our cherished fans all summer long.”

The contest runs now through July 30.

There’s no purchase necessary to play, and there are three ways to enter. For more info on how to enter and all the prizes, please visit: cheerwine.com/contest/.

For more information on Cheerwine, visit: cheerwine.com/.

