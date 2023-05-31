2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl to be held Dec. 18

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the fourth straight year, college football’s postseason will feature the Grand Strand.

The 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl will be held on Monday, December 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium.

The matchup will feature schools from two of three NCAA Division I conferences: Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

Teams will arrive in the Grand Strand on Dec. 14.

