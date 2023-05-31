Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl to be held Dec. 18

Myrtle Beach Bowl logo
Myrtle Beach Bowl logo(Myrtle Beach Bowl)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the fourth straight year, college football’s postseason will feature the Grand Strand.

The 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl will be held on Monday, December 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium.

The matchup will feature schools from two of three NCAA Division I conferences: Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

Teams will arrive in the Grand Strand on Dec. 14.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Gina Lynn Loving
Missing North Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police say
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
Collins Bates
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant
Northbound 17 Bypass reopens after crash, fire
Northbound 17 Bypass reopens after crash, fire

Latest News

‘Extremely scary’: Grand Strand woman recounts frightening moments on cruise ship during storm
dogs
Humane Society, Petco Love hold free pet vaccine event in North Myrtle Beach
Caitlin Bassett, who stars in the NBC series "Quantum Leap," and her father Steve Bassett were...
‘Quantum Leap’ actress, father receive Quilts of Valor quilts during ceremony in Myrtle Beach
The city of North Myrtle Beach announced that a new parking lot is open on 6th Avenue South and...
North Myrtle Beach opens to new public parking lot for beachgoers