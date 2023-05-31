Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas

FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - One person died Wednesday in a power plant boiler explosion on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. during the commissioning of a new auxiliary boiler, leading to the on-site team immediately calling 911 and implementing emergency response protocols.

Robertson County first responders went to the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin after initial reports of an explosion with multiple injuries, according to the Robertson County Emergency Management.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was an explosion from a boiler, and there was one person seriously injured who succumbed to their injuries.

“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the families of those impacted by this unfortunate event, and we would like to thank the local first responders for their quick response and efforts to render aid,” said a spokesperson for the Oak Grove Power Plant.

There were no other injuries, and the incident is under control.

All other employees and contractors have been accounted for and there are no other known injuries at this time.

Oak Grove remains in operation and is generating electricity.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Gina Lynn Loving
Missing North Myrtle Beach woman found safe, police say
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
Collins Bates
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant
Northbound 17 Bypass reopens after crash, fire
Northbound 17 Bypass reopens after crash, fire

Latest News

Lottery for SC alligator hunting permits opens this week
‘Extremely scary’: Grand Strand woman recounts frightening moments on cruise ship during storm
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the single-car crash just after 12 p.m. along...
Crews block lanes on Highway 22 due to overturned car; 1 hurt
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water
Federal safety official talks about automatic braking