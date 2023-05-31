1 injured in Florence County shooting
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Florence County.
According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Wednesday morning on Allen Road.
A victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FCSO.
This is a developing situation. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
