1 injured in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Wednesday morning on Allen Road.

A victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FCSO.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

