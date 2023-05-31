Submit a Tip
1 injured in Florence County shooting

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Wednesday morning on Allen Road.

A victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FCSO.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

