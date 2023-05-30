Submit a Tip
Warrants: Myrtle Beach officers found Memorial Day weekend shooting suspect hiding in garage

Brian Yow
Brian Yow(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New arrest warrants show where Myrtle Beach police officers found a man accused of firing shots at a person during the Memorial Day weekend.

The warrants state that after the shooting on Saturday, 36-year-old Brian Yow ran from the scene at the 66th Avenue North beach access. Officers searched the area and found Yow a few houses north hiding in a garage and took him into custody, according to the warrants.

An incident report shows it all started when Yow waved down the victim on the side of the road by the 66th Avenue North beach access.

The report states that the 19-year-old victim pulled over and he exchanged words with Yow.

The victim told police that the suspect “pulled a gun from his backpack and shot twice at him.”

According to the report, the victim then grabbed his shotgun and shot at Yow.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Yow is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

