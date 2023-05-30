Twins walk from Georgia to Florida to raise awareness for kids in the foster care system

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - May is foster care awareness month and as the month comes to an end, we are wrapping it up on a positive note.

Two twin brothers are spreading love and hope to foster children by walking around the country.

On their way to Jacksonville Florida WTOC caught up with them in Jesup.

Tavon and Davon Woods are walking with a purpose.

“We got adopted at the age of two and just was our experience with our adoptive parents it just wasn’t ideal and that’s what gave us the motivation to fight for kids like us because we went our whole life compressing everything and not saying anything.”

“Growing up in our situation love was something that we didn’t really know about love.”

With each step they take, they say that they hope they are letting kids in the foster care system know they are seen heard and loved.

“The goal is to motivate kids to speak up. If you don’t speak up that’s why we are doing our part to speak up on your behalf. Because we know how it is, you don’t want to cause problems with the adoptive or foster parents, so you hold it in. But me and Davon we gotta let it out so we encourage kids to let it out.”

While the brothers might not be able to change their past, they say they hope they can change the present for others by giving them hope and letting them know there are brighter days ahead.

“Now I am 27 years old now and seeing what love is.”

“Ohio, Columbus Ohio showed a lot of support we had a police escort us the whole way everybody came out it was amazing. Guam, Guam was amazing we never been to Guam a day in our life we never thought we’d go to Guam but when we go to their man I was like wow. Hawaii, they showed a lot of love. Of course, Georgia, Georgia definitely showed us a lot of love.”

And they want to pour all the love they have been receiving back into the kids.

“It’s crazy because you can go places you have never been and people treat you like family so it’s definitely a blessing.”

