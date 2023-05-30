Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield

State police said the chase ended in a cornfield with the suspect in custody.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR CO., Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A stolen school bus chase that started in Cincinnati has ended with a suspect in custody and the vehicle sitting in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said.

The person driving the bus was the only one on board. No students were involved, said state police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were chasing the school bus stolen around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday. The bus was stolen from Grand Avenue, near Westwood Avenue, in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The chase spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 and onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, police said.

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County.

No one was injured, but Wheeles said on Twitter that “multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Brian Yow
Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows

Latest News

Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant
Warrants: Myrtle Beach officers found Memorial Day weekend shooting suspect hiding in garage
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Gina Lynn Loving
North Myrtle Beach police search for missing woman