Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A police chase near Longs turned deadly Monday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states that at 6:26 p.m. Monday, an officer was driving down Plantation Drive when they saw a car driving faster than the 35 mph speed limit. The officer’s radar confirmed that the suspect vehicle was going 66 mph.

The Horry County police officer went after the vehicle to perform a traffic stop. The officer activated their blue lights and siren while on Highway 905, but the car didn’t stop.

According to the report, the officer saw the suspect vehicle turn onto W. Beargrass Road at a high rate of speed.

“When I made the turn on to West Bear Grass Rd. the vehicle was quite a distance ahead of me and appeared to still be moving at a high rate of speed,” the incident report states. “When my vehicle reached 128 MPH I noticed that I was still not gaining on the vehicle.”

The officer said they lost sight of the suspect vehicle and was in the process of finding the car when they were notified about a crash near W. Beargrass and Hemingway roads.

The Horry County officer stated that when they arrived at the scene, they found it was the suspect vehicle.

Troopers said the car ran off the side of W. Beargrass Road and overturned.

According to SCHP, one person died and another was hurt.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the person as 24-year-old Levious Hayes of Longs after being thrown from the car. Willard said that Hayes was the passenger.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department are investigating.

