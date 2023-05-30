‘Sometimes you feel your life is spiraling’: An Iraq war Veteran on life after service

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On this Memorial Day, we honor the lives lost while serving and protecting our Country. Whether it’s direct combat or a life lost during a training exercise, we as a country cannot repay or do enough for those in our armed forces.

The same can be said of our Veterans, who return from service. The transition to civilian life can be extremely difficult.

Juan Sanabria immigrated to the United States when he was young after his family fled Nicaragua and the civil unrest there. Acknowledging the freedoms and opportunities available here, he knew when he could that he would sign up for the Marines.

“This Country has been good to me and I would do anything for this country,” said Sanabria.

In 2002, Sanabria enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after witnessing the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“I served two tours in Fallujah Iraq with my brothers. Something civilians will never know is the bond that we have, that we completely trust each other and would die for each other,” said Sanabria.

After deployment, Sanabria served a stint in the Reserves, before deciding to separate from the Corps.

“There had been more than a couple of close calls before I decided to separate,” he said.

The process of separation and transition to life at home was not easy.

“When I got out, the transition assistance project, the taps that they had back then was a slide show, a video and then you signed in that you looked at the slide show and that was it. You were on your way,” he said.

A short time later, Sanabria started receiving calls about fellow Marines, he calls his brothers committing suicide after battling personal struggles.

“Sometimes your hit when things are climbing and you’re on cloud nine and at other times it’s just a free fall, delving into depression and sometimes you feel your life is spiraling and spinning out of control,” he said.

Before he knew it, he had attended six funeral services, and survivor’s guilt began to set in.

“I answered a call and it was my buddy Matt, who let me know that my really good friend and driver William Domhart had passed away, he committed suicide,” said Sanabria.

Turning to liquor and alcohol to cope with the pain was the start of the downward spiral.

“That really messed me up and I started drinking more and kept going for a while,” he said.

In 2017, Sanabria’s father passed away after a long illness. He was his first hero.

“In the span of 30 days, I hear of so many other Veterans committing suicide. People that I went to high school with committing suicide or dying from drug overdoses,” he said.

The darkest days were ahead, as Sanabria reflected on his life and what he thought was no purpose. He decided that he would die by suicide.

" I had made a decision that tonight was the night when I put it all away, I decided to get wasted on last time,” he said.

In his darkest moment, it was his mother who became his saving grace.

" My mother and her motherly instincts knew something was up and she had taken my weapon and hid it somewhere. I braided her, I insulted her, I yelled at her. I am very close to my mom, the woman who gave me life and sacrificed everything for me. That was the lowest of lows,” he said.

The next day reality had set in, and he decided to get help.

“At that time I had five driving under the influence arrests, one with a blood alcohol content of 2.6. I had also got a number of drunk and disorderly arrests, assault and battery arrests because I was getting into fights when I was drunk. There were a list of legal ramifications,” said Sanabria.

Sanabria was able to complete a program called Veterans Court., which provides support and resources for veterans involved with the criminal justice system.

“If we can prove our legal issues are rooted in or associated with our time in service, you can be given an opportunity to seek therapy instead of incarceration,” he said.

Veteran Treatment Courts lead to the placement of veteran offenders, including those with PTSD, TBI and MST, substance abuse, or any mental health problem, in VA counseling and treatment programs. Here in South Carolina, there is a Veterans Treatment Court.

Sanabria’s story is one of many from around the Country as well as right here at home. The South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs has initiatives geared towards providing support for our Veterans. One of the initiatives is called the Palmetto Pathfinders Program.

“We can always do more for our Veterans. It takes the community itself too. That’s why we are coming down from our state level to make sure we go within our counties to make sure and say our Veterans still need more services. For example, we have the Palmetto Pathfinders program which is an upstream approach to reduce Veteran suicide rates across the country. If we can identify the triggers or stresses we can provide the resources,” said Kailay Washington, SC Department of Veterans Affairs Operations Coordinator.

Washington says the department is also working with colleges like Coastal Carolina University on providing more services and courses for Veterans.

“It’s a program for Universities and Colleges within our state who offer special services for our Veterans. They basically go above and beyond for their students within their organization,” said Washington.

Horry County is the fourth in the state with the amount of Veterans living or working throughout the county. With the amount of growth, 10% of residents are Veterans who’ve relocated or come home from duty.

Ronald Elvis is the Director of the Horry County Department of Veterans Affairs in Conway and says they are here to assist when needed.

“Our primary focus is with disability compensation applications and also pension applications. We do have referral services available if people are looking for a job, homeless services,” said Elvis.

Sanabria continues to thrive after turning his life around. He is currently working on opening up a fitness gym, which he plans to make available free of cost for Veterans, and Law Enforcement personnel, where they can not only work out their bodies but their minds as well.

He has also maintained his sobriety, thanks to his wife and family. He is working on his Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling.

“My end goal is to get what’s called an LPCC to be a licensed clinical therapist. My end goal is to work in the VA and help Veterans with their trauma,” said Sanabria.

We thank him for his service.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.