Sheriff’s office: 3 hurt after shots fired during fight in Florence County; 1 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An argument led to a shooting early Tuesday morning in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. along Whippoorwill Road in Effingham.

An investigation found that a verbal fight turned physical in the front yard of a home.

Investigators said that’s when 59-year-old Mikel Johnson went into the home where he got a gun and fired it multiple times into an occupied car.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said three people were hurt in the shooting.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.