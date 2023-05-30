Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s office: 3 hurt after shots fired during fight in Florence County; 1 arrested

Mikel Johnson
Mikel Johnson(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An argument led to a shooting early Tuesday morning in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. along Whippoorwill Road in Effingham.

An investigation found that a verbal fight turned physical in the front yard of a home.

Investigators said that’s when 59-year-old Mikel Johnson went into the home where he got a gun and fired it multiple times into an occupied car.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said three people were hurt in the shooting.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The umbrellas-only policy runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach’s ‘umbrellas only’ rule goes into effect on Memorial Day
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Brian Yow
Report: Suspect fired two shots at 19-year-old victim in Myrtle Beach during Memorial Day weekend
A police chase on Monday night in the Longs area turned deadly when troopers said the suspect...
Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
The double red flags are officially up in Myrtle Beach on Friday due to dangerous conditions...
Double red flags flying in Myrtle Beach due to dangerous conditions

Latest News

Speeds reached up 128 mph in deadly chase, crash in Longs area, report shows
Warrants: Myrtle Beach officers found Memorial Day weekend shooting suspect hiding in garage
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant
Michael Blunt
Man out on bond in North Carolina arrested, charged with attempted murder in Dillon