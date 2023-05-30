Scotland County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found beside Laurinburg road

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a body was found on McQueen Road Tuesday morning.

According to Captain S.R. Dover, around 6:30 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting someone was laying on the side of McQueen Rd. near Jerusalem Rd.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

