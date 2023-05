MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All northbound lanes on Highway 17 at Pine Island are closed after a crash, according to SCDOT.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews are on the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

