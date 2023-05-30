Report: Victim hid in bathroom after suspect suddenly opened fire on Horry County home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A victim said she had to take cover in her bathroom after a man showed up at her home and started shooting.

Horry County police were called to Edwards Road in Aynor on Friday night for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived they found “many bullet holes to the house” and a vehicle at the victim’s home. Officers collected a bullet fragment and a shotgun Wading shell.

The victim told police the man showed up to her home unannounced yelling and cursing.

According to the report, the victim told the man to leave the property; he did get into his vehicle and left.

The victim said the man returned a few minutes later, got out of his vehicle and, without saying a word, opened fire, the report states.

The victim told police she ran into her house and took cover in the bathroom.

She said she then called 911, telling them the suspect was shooting at and trying to kill her.

The victim told the 911 operator she ran into the suspect a few weeks earlier at a convenience store, where there was an argument. According to the report, the victim has had no other dealings with the man.

She told police that the suspect fled the scene when officers arrived in a black Dodge pickup truck.

Later, an officer with HCPD spotted the suspect, Jerome Jenkins, 51, of Loris, driving the truck on Pasture Road in Aynor. The report states when the officer initiated a traffic stop, Jenkins began throwing things out the window, including a weapon. The officer later found the gun during a search of the area.

The officer found a 45 caliber round sitting on the driver’s seat of the truck. It matched evidence taken from the victim’s home and the gun Jenkins threw out the window.

Jenkins is held at the J Rueben Long Detention Center without bond, charged with attempted murder.

